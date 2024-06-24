Life Science Excellence Awards 2024: ecco i vincitori della sesta edizione

Un lavoro durato diversi mesi per valutare non solo i farmaci e i medical device più innovativi, ma anche i migliori progetti realizzati da chi lavora nelle Lifescience con l’obiettivo di innovare anche in ambiti come la corporate social responsibility, le risorse umane e il market access. Tra le New entry nelle categorie di quest’anno i progetti Omnichannel e Multichannel, E poi ancora i patient support program, la comunicazione, l’advocacy, la formazione senza dimenticare i progetti di digital, marketing e gli eventi che hanno animato nel 2023 la comunità scientifica

L’obiettivo dei Life Science Excellence Awards, promossi da Sics – Società Italiana di Comunicazione Scientifica e Sanitaria, è quello di individuare e promuovere progetti e prodotti di eccellenza per poi farli conoscere, attraverso una intensa attività di comunicazione per raccontare, a clinici e stakeholder.

La campagna di comunicazione, che partirà a settembre e terminerà a marzo 2025 e vedrà impegnate oltre 30 riviste e siti internet (Popular Science, Quotidiano Sanità, Sanità Informazione, 34 Medical Magazine e Daily Health Industry). Come negli anni passati, un ruolo importante nella campagna di comunicazione la avranno anche i Social Media in cui i nostri brand editoriali che ogni giorno daranno visibilità ai singoli vincitori attraverso una serie di iniziative Live ed editoriali.

Per coinvolgere e appassionare i circa 500mila professionisti (medici, farmacisti e stakeholder), raggiunti quotidianamente dalle nostre newsletter, verrà data loro la possibilità di valutare i singoli progetti e, in questo modo, dal voto degli stakeholder saranno scelti i TOP5 per ogni categoria, tra i 10 progetti insigniti della certificazione “Excellence in Lifescience”.

Tutti i progetti e i prodotti riconosciuti come “Excellence in Lifescience” così come quelli scelti dal voto degli stakeholder, saranno premiati il prossimo inverno nel corso di un evento al quale parteciperanno i giurati, i team vincitori e i rappresentanti del mondo scientifico e istituzionale per dar vita insieme a un importante momento di networking e comunicazione, per celebrare i vincitori e con loro l’intero mondo delle Life Science.

Gli Excellence in Lifescience 2024

Best Patient Advocacy Program of the Year

ALEXION - gMG Your way Italia

CHIESI Italia - Dunfiato

DAIICHI SANKYO - Pink Positive Platform

GRUPPO SERVIER IN ITALIA - Aderire per Vincere

HOLLISTER - Dansac Nurse Academics (DNA)

NOVO NORDISK - Cine100Forum_Ride for your L1fe

PFIZER - MMAREA. Il mieloma multiplo. Onda dopo onda

PFIZER - DiVa

PROCTER & GAMBLE - Oltre la rampa

SANOFI - Patient Council

Best Patient Advocacy Campaign of the Year

ASTELLAS – Fermati al rosso

ASTRAZENECA - Nuove opzioni. Nuovi percorsi

GSK - Manteniamoci Informate

IBSA Italy - RaccontARTi 2.0 - Storie della community di Baby HeART

INCYTE - L’Ospite

Lo.Li. PHARMA - Il Mio Fibroma Podcast

MERCK SERONO - La tua tiroide

PFIZER - Men's Pro | Uomini con tumore prostatico metastatico

SANOFI - Il Valore del Tempo

SANOFI - ChangeAD - Reimmagina la tua vita con la dermatite atopica

Best Patient Support Program of the Year

ABBOTT - Da patient engagement a patients advocacy – Leadership e competenze per il futuro delle associazioni pazienti del diabete in Italia

ALEXION - Programma ARCO

BIOGEN ITALIA - Ti porto al Centro

CHIESI Italia - DEVICE4PATIENTS

GSK - eM2power

MEDAC PHARMA - PSP Milibra

MERCK SERONO - Merck Patient Support Program

PFIZER - ONCOWELLNESS 2

PFIZER - La voce dell'intimità. Sessualità e tumore al seno metastatico: parlarne si può

SANOFI – Superpoteri

Best Digital Project of the Year

ALFASIGMA - FLEBAPP

BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM - Customer One Voice

CHIESI Farmaceutici - LifeWithThal 2023

JOHNSON & JOHNSON MEDTECH - Burden of Bleeding Campaign

MERCK SERONO - La Mia Voce

NOVARTIS - SiCura: Soluzioni Integrate per la Cura delle Dislipidemie

NOVARTIS – Il valore delle cure in Tigullio

PFIZER - COVID in Farmacia

SHIONOGI - MaIDay: Second Opinion on Infectious Diseases

TEVA ITALIA - Holographic Human & Virtual Reality

Best Digital Campaign of the Year

ALFASIGMA – Gli Stancanovisti – Lavorare stanca

ALNYLAM Italy - Non è solo un mal di pancia

BAYER - Vagina Academy

GILEAD SCIENCES - Datti un Occhio, un'iniziativa Donne in Meta

GILEAD SCIENCES - Viral: rendiamo virale la conoscenza delle epatiti

SANOFI - Vacci Con Cura

SANOFI - ATOPOS LAB: HCPs co-creation and media training project

SOBI - What AI Feel

UCB PHARMA - Bright Series: la RWE in azione!

VIATRIS - ViatrisConnect.it

Best Media Communication Campaign of the Year

ABBVIE - Una Malattia con la C

CHIESI Farmaceutici - FeelLHON 2023

ELI LILLY - #GOALS - Raggiungi i tuoi obiettivi

GSK - Open Up

IBSA Italy - IBSA for Women

IPSEN - Non Freniamo la Conoscenza

MERCK SERONO - La cicogna siete Voi

PFIZER - Meningite & Adolescenti: TikTok enhancement

TEVA ITALIA - Teva per te

VIATRIS - NON SONO SOLO

Best Communication Project of the Year

ALEXION - Women in Rare

BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM - SULLA MIA PELLE: vivere con la GPP

CHIESI Italia - Rare Land - un viaggio tra le emozioni: dall’oscurità verso la luce

GILEAD SCIENCES - HIV. Ne parliamo?

GRUPPO SERVIER IN ITALIA - Tutti per Uno. L’aderenza è un gioco di squadra

GSK - Disease awareness campaign: "E se fosse asma grave?"

INCYTE - Vitilive walking tour

JOHNSON & JOHNSON MEDTECH - Comunicare l'obesità

PFIZER - Ciak si screena

SANOFI - Il Profumo dei Ricordi

Best Stand Alone Event of the Year

ADVANZ PHARMA - CLIPP (Collaborative Liver biopsy Precision Partnership)

ADVANZ PHARMA - PBC Day 2023 - paziente al centro, futuro intorno

ASTRAZENECA - CKD Action!

ASTRAZENECA_MSD - PARPi Summit 2024

DAIICHI-SANKYO | ASTRAZENECA - Nuovo Mondo, Onconauti in navigazione

GSK - Nucleos: new indications Launch Journey

IPSEN – READY. Driving The Change in Neuroscience

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS – EPIDAYS. Dalle evidenze alla pratica clinica

KYOWA KIRIN - Exchange Academy

SANOFI - BeAware - Lights on 1q Abnormalities in Multiple Myeloma

Best Institutional & Patient Event of the Year

ASTELLAS PHARMA - GourMEET

CHIESI Italia - Patient Partnership Day

ELI LILLY - This is the future

ELI LILLY - Europa In salute

INCYTE - Forum sulla ricerca clinica in Italia

Lo.Li. PHARMA - Luce sulla PCOS

NOVO NORDISK - 100Years Celebration_Novo Nordisk Italia

PFIZER - Oncology Reloaded | Persone al centro dell'onco-ematologia

SANOFI - Conoscere il Mieloma Multiplo

SANOFI - Gioca con noi. Insieme contro l'RSV

Best Marketing Project of the Year

ALCON - Occhio Secco (Dry Eye) nel setting pre-cataratta: un nuovo iter diagnostico per fare la differenza

BAYER - DolorLab

BIOGEN ITALIA - Digital Neuro Hub

HOLLISTER - Skin Health Academy (SHA)

IPSEN - Future is ON - A Trusted approach in Uro-Oncology. Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS - MIELODY

JOHNSON & JOHNSON MEDTECH - Training Village SICOB Spring Meeting

NESTLE' – Nutripiatto in movimento

PFIZER - iAcademy

SANOFI - DUMORE - for a new future in AD and PN

Best Marketing Education Program of the Year

ALFASIGMA - Four elements

ASTRAZENECA - Cardio Nefro BANZAI

GILEAD SCIENCES - Realness 2023

JOHNSON & JOHNSON MEDTECH - Digital Integration in education: Virtual Reality e Smart Glasses

Lo.Li. PHARMA - PCOS: Rotterdam 2003 - Roma 2023

MEDTRONIC - Impariamo con Baby LuSi!

MERCK SERONO - 3rd Italian Thyroid Preceptorship

PFIZER - COVID Continous Community

PIAM FARMACEUTICI - Semplifica la Cura, Semplifica la Vita

SANOFI - EoE Connect - Centers of Excellence

Best ECM Education Program of the Year

ALEXION - Neurology's got talent

ALFASIGMA - Algo Talk

ALNYLAM - AVATTR Discovering Advanced Views on hATTR

ASTRAZENECA - IdentiF(Xa)-i

GSK - La relazione con il paziente respiratorio in un contesto a digitalizzazione diffusa - Il Metaverso

NOVO NORDISK - Pioneering Experience

PIERRE FABRE PHARMA - Women for Skin Cancer

SANOFI - Connection - Type 2i Centers of Excellence

VIATRIS - Med-cast

VIATRIS - Simulazione avanzata nel Tromboembolismo Venoso in Pronto Soccorso

Best Scientific Collaboration Program of the Year

ALEXION - Nina Flow

ASTRAZENECA - AGILES

GSK - Meningioca: il gioco (serious!) disegnato per la Pediatria di Famiglia

GSK - Carpe Diem - vaccinazione di prossimità contro l'Herpes zoster nei pazienti Oncologici

INCYTE - Dopo un anno DOVE SIAMO e DOVE ANDIAMO

KYOWA KIRIN - Patologie ipofosfatemiche nell’adulto: una consensus sui percorsi di cura

OLIBA - Trial by Patient

SANOFI - Evaluating the Effect of Dupilumab on Type 2 Airway Inflammation and Mucus Plugging in Patients With Uncontrolled Moderate-to-Severe Asthma: The VESTIGE Trial

SANOFI - BOREAS study: Dupilumab for COPD with Type 2 Inflammation Indicated by Eosinophil Counts

UCB PHARMA - Make the Difference Together in Dravet Syndrome

Best Market Access & Public Affair Program of the Year

ALEXION - FARMARARE

ASTRAZENECA - HRDefinition

BEIGENE - Zanu Express: l'esperienza di un accesso rapido sul mercato italiano

INCYTE - Progetto Vitiligine – La parola alle Regioni

MENARINI STEMLINE ITALIA - Shift

NOVARTIS - SFIDE Regione Sicilia: Sviluppo di Formule Innovative per una Direzione Efficace

NOVARTIS - Gestione del rischio cardiovascolare: focus ipercolesterolemia (Progetto Iceberg)

PFIZER - Gestione Prevenzione

SANOFI - Oracle Project: a horizon scanning project to predict expenditure in MS

SANOFI – La gestione del paziente con patologie infiammatorie di TIP

Best Omnichannel & Multichannel Project of the Year

ASTRAZENECA - Lung Time - Focus sulla prevenzione del carcinoma polmonare

BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM - Omnichannel Evolution: a change of perspective

CHIESI Italia - CX Excellence in Chiesi Italia

GSK - Instant Messaging

IPSEN – Ipsen Flow

LEO PHARMA - Derma Ped

PFIZER - New Normal Campaign

SANOFI - Orchestrated EoE GTM Medical for Launch Readiness

UCB PHARMA - Digital Assistant: La Bussola per Navigare tra i Clinici

VIATRIS - Ibuprofene: turn an opportunity into success

Best CSR Project of the Year

ASTELLAS PHARMA - Anemia da Malattia Renale Cronica. Diamo ossigeno alle aspirazioni

DAIICHI SANKYO - È il momento di realizzare. Insieme

ELI LILLY - Lilly Global Day of Service: il nostro impatto nella comunità

IPSEN - Progetto EV & Chargers

JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATIVE MEDICINE - Fattore J

MEDTRONIC– HopenWeek - #TrisdiCuore

PFIZER - SOSteniamo: Pfizer contro la violenza sulle donne

PFIZER - A dire il vero - Un progetto di media literacy contro le fake news

PROCTER & GAMBLE - Oral-B The Big Rethink

TEVA ITALIA - Humanizing Health Awards

Best Internal Campaign & HR Project of the Year

ASTRAZENECA - ZUGether

DAIICHI SANKYO - One Culture, One Company

ELI LILLY - International Level UP meeting (DEI) attraverso il Metaverso

GILEAD SCIENCES - Dragons of Compliance: il primo gioco di ruolo Gilead su temi Legal & Compliance

MEDTRONIC - Mentoring 4 Inclusion

MEDTRONIC - Medtronic Salute e Benessere

PFIZER - #It’s in our Blood 2.0 – Insieme per fare la differenza!

PFIZER - LUNG FIRST: campagna di sensibilizzazione sul tumore al polmone

SANOFI - SIAMO I TIPI GIUSTI?

VIATRIS - Digital Learning Breaks

Best Innovative Drug of the Year

ADVANZ PHARMA - cefepime/enmetazobactam: innovation in antibiotic therapy

ALNYLAM - Vutrisiran

ASTRAZENECA – Tezepelumab

DAIICHI -SANKYO | ASTRAZENECA – Trastuzumab/deruxtecan in HER2-low Metastatic Breast Cancer

GSK - Il primo vaccino per il Virus Respiratorio Sinciziale (ricombinante adiuvato)

INCYTE - Ruxolitinib: la prima terapia specifica per la vitiligine

IPSEN - Odevixibat

MENARINI STEMLINE Italia – Elacestrant

PFIZER – Lorlatinib per il trattamento in prima linea del NSCLC ALK+

SANOFI - Olipudase alfa

Best Innovative Device-Technology of the Year

B.BRAUN - E.L.I.C.A.

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEM - VR In Medicina

DAIICHI SANKYO - Cardiovascular Virtual&Augmented Reality Experience

FUJIFILM ITALIA - DeepInsight e REiLI, la piattaforma di intelligenza artificiale

GE HEALTHCARE - Revolution Apex™ Elite

JOHNSON & JOHNSON MEDTECH - VRAS - Velys™ Robotic Assisted Solution

M2TEST - BES TEST

MERCK SERONO - Smartdot™, il nuovo sistema digitale per l'ormone della crescita

NOVARTIS FARMA - TeleCuore

OLYMPUS - CRC Score