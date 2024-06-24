Scienza e Farmaci
Life Science Excellence Awards 2024: ecco i vincitori della sesta edizione
Un lavoro durato diversi mesi per valutare non solo i farmaci e i medical device più innovativi, ma anche i migliori progetti realizzati da chi lavora nelle Lifescience con l’obiettivo di innovare anche in ambiti come la corporate social responsibility, le risorse umane e il market access. Tra le New entry nelle categorie di quest’anno i progetti Omnichannel e Multichannel, E poi ancora i patient support program, la comunicazione, l’advocacy, la formazione senza dimenticare i progetti di digital, marketing e gli eventi che hanno animato nel 2023 la comunità scientifica
L’obiettivo dei Life Science Excellence Awards, promossi da Sics – Società Italiana di Comunicazione Scientifica e Sanitaria, è quello di individuare e promuovere progetti e prodotti di eccellenza per poi farli conoscere, attraverso una intensa attività di comunicazione per raccontare, a clinici e stakeholder.
La campagna di comunicazione, che partirà a settembre e terminerà a marzo 2025 e vedrà impegnate oltre 30 riviste e siti internet (Popular Science, Quotidiano Sanità, Sanità Informazione, 34 Medical Magazine e Daily Health Industry). Come negli anni passati, un ruolo importante nella campagna di comunicazione la avranno anche i Social Media in cui i nostri brand editoriali che ogni giorno daranno visibilità ai singoli vincitori attraverso una serie di iniziative Live ed editoriali.
Per coinvolgere e appassionare i circa 500mila professionisti (medici, farmacisti e stakeholder), raggiunti quotidianamente dalle nostre newsletter, verrà data loro la possibilità di valutare i singoli progetti e, in questo modo, dal voto degli stakeholder saranno scelti i TOP5 per ogni categoria, tra i 10 progetti insigniti della certificazione “Excellence in Lifescience”.
Tutti i progetti e i prodotti riconosciuti come “Excellence in Lifescience” così come quelli scelti dal voto degli stakeholder, saranno premiati il prossimo inverno nel corso di un evento al quale parteciperanno i giurati, i team vincitori e i rappresentanti del mondo scientifico e istituzionale per dar vita insieme a un importante momento di networking e comunicazione, per celebrare i vincitori e con loro l’intero mondo delle Life Science.
Gli Excellence in Lifescience 2024
Best Patient Advocacy Program of the Year
ALEXION - gMG Your way Italia
CHIESI Italia - Dunfiato
DAIICHI SANKYO - Pink Positive Platform
GRUPPO SERVIER IN ITALIA - Aderire per Vincere
HOLLISTER - Dansac Nurse Academics (DNA)
NOVO NORDISK - Cine100Forum_Ride for your L1fe
PFIZER - MMAREA. Il mieloma multiplo. Onda dopo onda
PFIZER - DiVa
PROCTER & GAMBLE - Oltre la rampa
SANOFI - Patient Council
Best Patient Advocacy Campaign of the Year
ASTELLAS – Fermati al rosso
ASTRAZENECA - Nuove opzioni. Nuovi percorsi
GSK - Manteniamoci Informate
IBSA Italy - RaccontARTi 2.0 - Storie della community di Baby HeART
INCYTE - L’Ospite
Lo.Li. PHARMA - Il Mio Fibroma Podcast
MERCK SERONO - La tua tiroide
PFIZER - Men's Pro | Uomini con tumore prostatico metastatico
SANOFI - Il Valore del Tempo
SANOFI - ChangeAD - Reimmagina la tua vita con la dermatite atopica
Best Patient Support Program of the Year
ABBOTT - Da patient engagement a patients advocacy – Leadership e competenze per il futuro delle associazioni pazienti del diabete in Italia
ALEXION - Programma ARCO
BIOGEN ITALIA - Ti porto al Centro
CHIESI Italia - DEVICE4PATIENTS
GSK - eM2power
MEDAC PHARMA - PSP Milibra
MERCK SERONO - Merck Patient Support Program
PFIZER - ONCOWELLNESS 2
PFIZER - La voce dell'intimità. Sessualità e tumore al seno metastatico: parlarne si può
SANOFI – Superpoteri
Best Digital Project of the Year
ALFASIGMA - FLEBAPP
BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM - Customer One Voice
CHIESI Farmaceutici - LifeWithThal 2023
JOHNSON & JOHNSON MEDTECH - Burden of Bleeding Campaign
MERCK SERONO - La Mia Voce
NOVARTIS - SiCura: Soluzioni Integrate per la Cura delle Dislipidemie
NOVARTIS – Il valore delle cure in Tigullio
PFIZER - COVID in Farmacia
SHIONOGI - MaIDay: Second Opinion on Infectious Diseases
TEVA ITALIA - Holographic Human & Virtual Reality
Best Digital Campaign of the Year
ALFASIGMA – Gli Stancanovisti – Lavorare stanca
ALNYLAM Italy - Non è solo un mal di pancia
BAYER - Vagina Academy
GILEAD SCIENCES - Datti un Occhio, un'iniziativa Donne in Meta
GILEAD SCIENCES - Viral: rendiamo virale la conoscenza delle epatiti
SANOFI - Vacci Con Cura
SANOFI - ATOPOS LAB: HCPs co-creation and media training project
SOBI - What AI Feel
UCB PHARMA - Bright Series: la RWE in azione!
VIATRIS - ViatrisConnect.it
Best Media Communication Campaign of the Year
ABBVIE - Una Malattia con la C
CHIESI Farmaceutici - FeelLHON 2023
ELI LILLY - #GOALS - Raggiungi i tuoi obiettivi
GSK - Open Up
IBSA Italy - IBSA for Women
IPSEN - Non Freniamo la Conoscenza
MERCK SERONO - La cicogna siete Voi
PFIZER - Meningite & Adolescenti: TikTok enhancement
TEVA ITALIA - Teva per te
VIATRIS - NON SONO SOLO
Best Communication Project of the Year
ALEXION - Women in Rare
BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM - SULLA MIA PELLE: vivere con la GPP
CHIESI Italia - Rare Land - un viaggio tra le emozioni: dall’oscurità verso la luce
GILEAD SCIENCES - HIV. Ne parliamo?
GRUPPO SERVIER IN ITALIA - Tutti per Uno. L’aderenza è un gioco di squadra
GSK - Disease awareness campaign: "E se fosse asma grave?"
INCYTE - Vitilive walking tour
JOHNSON & JOHNSON MEDTECH - Comunicare l'obesità
PFIZER - Ciak si screena
SANOFI - Il Profumo dei Ricordi
Best Stand Alone Event of the Year
ADVANZ PHARMA - CLIPP (Collaborative Liver biopsy Precision Partnership)
ADVANZ PHARMA - PBC Day 2023 - paziente al centro, futuro intorno
ASTRAZENECA - CKD Action!
ASTRAZENECA_MSD - PARPi Summit 2024
DAIICHI-SANKYO | ASTRAZENECA - Nuovo Mondo, Onconauti in navigazione
GSK - Nucleos: new indications Launch Journey
IPSEN – READY. Driving The Change in Neuroscience
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS – EPIDAYS. Dalle evidenze alla pratica clinica
KYOWA KIRIN - Exchange Academy
SANOFI - BeAware - Lights on 1q Abnormalities in Multiple Myeloma
Best Institutional & Patient Event of the Year
ASTELLAS PHARMA - GourMEET
CHIESI Italia - Patient Partnership Day
ELI LILLY - This is the future
ELI LILLY - Europa In salute
INCYTE - Forum sulla ricerca clinica in Italia
Lo.Li. PHARMA - Luce sulla PCOS
NOVO NORDISK - 100Years Celebration_Novo Nordisk Italia
PFIZER - Oncology Reloaded | Persone al centro dell'onco-ematologia
SANOFI - Conoscere il Mieloma Multiplo
SANOFI - Gioca con noi. Insieme contro l'RSV
Best Marketing Project of the Year
ALCON - Occhio Secco (Dry Eye) nel setting pre-cataratta: un nuovo iter diagnostico per fare la differenza
BAYER - DolorLab
BIOGEN ITALIA - Digital Neuro Hub
HOLLISTER - Skin Health Academy (SHA)
IPSEN - Future is ON - A Trusted approach in Uro-Oncology. Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS - MIELODY
JOHNSON & JOHNSON MEDTECH - Training Village SICOB Spring Meeting
NESTLE' – Nutripiatto in movimento
PFIZER - iAcademy
SANOFI - DUMORE - for a new future in AD and PN
Best Marketing Education Program of the Year
ALFASIGMA - Four elements
ASTRAZENECA - Cardio Nefro BANZAI
GILEAD SCIENCES - Realness 2023
JOHNSON & JOHNSON MEDTECH - Digital Integration in education: Virtual Reality e Smart Glasses
Lo.Li. PHARMA - PCOS: Rotterdam 2003 - Roma 2023
MEDTRONIC - Impariamo con Baby LuSi!
MERCK SERONO - 3rd Italian Thyroid Preceptorship
PFIZER - COVID Continous Community
PIAM FARMACEUTICI - Semplifica la Cura, Semplifica la Vita
SANOFI - EoE Connect - Centers of Excellence
Best ECM Education Program of the Year
ALEXION - Neurology's got talent
ALFASIGMA - Algo Talk
ALNYLAM - AVATTR Discovering Advanced Views on hATTR
ASTRAZENECA - IdentiF(Xa)-i
GSK - La relazione con il paziente respiratorio in un contesto a digitalizzazione diffusa - Il Metaverso
NOVO NORDISK - Pioneering Experience
PIERRE FABRE PHARMA - Women for Skin Cancer
SANOFI - Connection - Type 2i Centers of Excellence
VIATRIS - Med-cast
VIATRIS - Simulazione avanzata nel Tromboembolismo Venoso in Pronto Soccorso
Best Scientific Collaboration Program of the Year
ALEXION - Nina Flow
ASTRAZENECA - AGILES
GSK - Meningioca: il gioco (serious!) disegnato per la Pediatria di Famiglia
GSK - Carpe Diem - vaccinazione di prossimità contro l'Herpes zoster nei pazienti Oncologici
INCYTE - Dopo un anno DOVE SIAMO e DOVE ANDIAMO
KYOWA KIRIN - Patologie ipofosfatemiche nell’adulto: una consensus sui percorsi di cura
OLIBA - Trial by Patient
SANOFI - Evaluating the Effect of Dupilumab on Type 2 Airway Inflammation and Mucus Plugging in Patients With Uncontrolled Moderate-to-Severe Asthma: The VESTIGE Trial
SANOFI - BOREAS study: Dupilumab for COPD with Type 2 Inflammation Indicated by Eosinophil Counts
UCB PHARMA - Make the Difference Together in Dravet Syndrome
Best Market Access & Public Affair Program of the Year
ALEXION - FARMARARE
ASTRAZENECA - HRDefinition
BEIGENE - Zanu Express: l'esperienza di un accesso rapido sul mercato italiano
INCYTE - Progetto Vitiligine – La parola alle Regioni
MENARINI STEMLINE ITALIA - Shift
NOVARTIS - SFIDE Regione Sicilia: Sviluppo di Formule Innovative per una Direzione Efficace
NOVARTIS - Gestione del rischio cardiovascolare: focus ipercolesterolemia (Progetto Iceberg)
PFIZER - Gestione Prevenzione
SANOFI - Oracle Project: a horizon scanning project to predict expenditure in MS
SANOFI – La gestione del paziente con patologie infiammatorie di TIP
Best Omnichannel & Multichannel Project of the Year
ASTRAZENECA - Lung Time - Focus sulla prevenzione del carcinoma polmonare
BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM - Omnichannel Evolution: a change of perspective
CHIESI Italia - CX Excellence in Chiesi Italia
GSK - Instant Messaging
IPSEN – Ipsen Flow
LEO PHARMA - Derma Ped
PFIZER - New Normal Campaign
SANOFI - Orchestrated EoE GTM Medical for Launch Readiness
UCB PHARMA - Digital Assistant: La Bussola per Navigare tra i Clinici
VIATRIS - Ibuprofene: turn an opportunity into success
Best CSR Project of the Year
ASTELLAS PHARMA - Anemia da Malattia Renale Cronica. Diamo ossigeno alle aspirazioni
DAIICHI SANKYO - È il momento di realizzare. Insieme
ELI LILLY - Lilly Global Day of Service: il nostro impatto nella comunità
IPSEN - Progetto EV & Chargers
JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATIVE MEDICINE - Fattore J
MEDTRONIC– HopenWeek - #TrisdiCuore
PFIZER - SOSteniamo: Pfizer contro la violenza sulle donne
PFIZER - A dire il vero - Un progetto di media literacy contro le fake news
PROCTER & GAMBLE - Oral-B The Big Rethink
TEVA ITALIA - Humanizing Health Awards
Best Internal Campaign & HR Project of the Year
ASTRAZENECA - ZUGether
DAIICHI SANKYO - One Culture, One Company
ELI LILLY - International Level UP meeting (DEI) attraverso il Metaverso
GILEAD SCIENCES - Dragons of Compliance: il primo gioco di ruolo Gilead su temi Legal & Compliance
MEDTRONIC - Mentoring 4 Inclusion
MEDTRONIC - Medtronic Salute e Benessere
PFIZER - #It’s in our Blood 2.0 – Insieme per fare la differenza!
PFIZER - LUNG FIRST: campagna di sensibilizzazione sul tumore al polmone
SANOFI - SIAMO I TIPI GIUSTI?
VIATRIS - Digital Learning Breaks
Best Innovative Drug of the Year
ADVANZ PHARMA - cefepime/enmetazobactam: innovation in antibiotic therapy
ALNYLAM - Vutrisiran
ASTRAZENECA – Tezepelumab
DAIICHI -SANKYO | ASTRAZENECA – Trastuzumab/deruxtecan in HER2-low Metastatic Breast Cancer
GSK - Il primo vaccino per il Virus Respiratorio Sinciziale (ricombinante adiuvato)
INCYTE - Ruxolitinib: la prima terapia specifica per la vitiligine
IPSEN - Odevixibat
MENARINI STEMLINE Italia – Elacestrant
PFIZER – Lorlatinib per il trattamento in prima linea del NSCLC ALK+
SANOFI - Olipudase alfa
Best Innovative Device-Technology of the Year
B.BRAUN - E.L.I.C.A.
CANON MEDICAL SYSTEM - VR In Medicina
DAIICHI SANKYO - Cardiovascular Virtual&Augmented Reality Experience
FUJIFILM ITALIA - DeepInsight e REiLI, la piattaforma di intelligenza artificiale
GE HEALTHCARE - Revolution Apex™ Elite
JOHNSON & JOHNSON MEDTECH - VRAS - Velys™ Robotic Assisted Solution
M2TEST - BES TEST
MERCK SERONO - Smartdot™, il nuovo sistema digitale per l'ormone della crescita
NOVARTIS FARMA - TeleCuore
OLYMPUS - CRC Score